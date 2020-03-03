Pro-Warren super PAC tops outside spenders –– and Super Tuesday voters don’t know its donors

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 20:12 Hits: 1

No presidential candidate has received more super PAC support this cycle than Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). That’s a sentence that might have seemed implausible just weeks ago when Warren railed against her primary opponents for refusing to condemn outside support from moneyed interests.

Within two weeks of its incorporation, Persist PAC spent $14.8 million on independent expenditures backing Warren, making it the top spending outside group so far this cycle. Most of that money was spent on ad buys in Super Tuesday states, especially California where the most delegates are up for grabs.

Due to the timing of its formation, Persist PAC doesn’t have to disclose its donors to the Federal Election Commission until March 20, more than two weeks after Super Tuesday voters go to the polls. The Warren campaign has said Persist PAC should voluntarily reveal its funding sources before Super Tuesday, but the group’s spokesman said last week it will not do so .

Outside groups such as super PACs are supposed to be independent of political campaigns. Candidates often dissuade wealthy supporters from bankrolling a super PAC by disavowing them. Former Vice President Joe Biden launched his campaign with the promise he would reject super PAC support, but he reversed his position in October 2019 when his campaign experienced financial troubles. In no time, Biden allies launched Unite the Country , a super PAC that has spent $8.9 million.

Warren similarly softened her stance on these outside groups when her campaign was low on money. The Warren campaign limped into February with just $2.3 million on hand and needed to take out a $400,000 bank loan.

“If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I’ll lead the charge. But that’s how it has to be. It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t,” Warren told reporters after Persist PAC launched.

Outside groups have spent $65 million thus far in the presidential race, and each of the top spending groups has been involved in the presidential contest. Committee to Defend the President is backing President Donald Trump and running an expensive ad campaign bashing Biden , the top target of Trump allies. Democratic super PAC American Bridge 21st Century has spent $6.2 million hitting Trump in crucial swing states .

Persist PAC isn’t the only group backed by undisclosed donors influencing Super Tuesday voters. In North Carolina, a super PAC called Carolina Blue shelled out $4.5 million supporting Democrats’ preferred U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham over progressive challenger Erica Smith. It doesn’t have to reveal its donors before primary votes are counted. That effort came as National Republicans boosted the cash-poor Smith with $2.9 million in outside spending.

The super PAC Kitchen Table Conversations spent $2.7 million supporting Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and didn’t disclose its donors before its candidate dropped out. Then there are “dark money” organizations that aren’t required to disclose their donors at any point in the cycle. The 501(c)(4) Big Tent Project Fund spent $3.9 million on advertisements attacking Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Of the major non-billionaire candidates, Sanders gets the least support from outside groups and faces the most opposition.



