Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Maine passed a new law last year to increase childhood immunization rates. The law, not yet in effect, would forbid religious and philosophical exemptions — if it's not repealed on Super Tuesday.

(Image credit: Patty Wight/Maine Public Radio)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/03/03/811284575/vaccine-requirements-are-on-the-ballot-in-maine-after-a-new-law-divided-parents?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics