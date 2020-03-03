Ken Cuccinelli Refuses To Leave Job After Judge Rules His Appointment Illegal

Articles

Ken "Cooch" Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, did not come by his job legally. Par for the course, in this Trump administration. A federal court judge ruled that Cuccinelli was illegally appointed to the job that qualified him for the DHS job he now holds. That previous job, acting principal deputy at USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) was given to him under the Vacancies Reform Act of 1998. Cuccinelli, however, did not meet the qualifications for the appointment under that act. As a result, the judge ruled that not only did he have that job illegally, two of the policies he enacted during that time are void. According to the New York Times, One of the policies in question was a directive that reduced the time — from 48 hours to 24 — that detained migrants have to consult with lawyers before an interview with an asylum officer. The other policy prohibited asylum officers from granting migrants an extension to prepare for that interview, which is used to assess their claim of fear of returning to their home country.

