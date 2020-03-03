MSNBC&#8217;s Steve Kornacki Visibly Stunned By Chris Matthews&#8217; Abrupt Departure

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 16:38 Hits: 1

MSNBC correspondent Steve Kornacki was left shocked by now-former colleague Chris Matthews’ sudden resignation on Monday night.

“That was a lot to take in just now, I’m sure, and I’m sure you’re still absorbing that and I am too,” Kornacki said immediately after the commercial break that followed Matthews’ announcement.

The reporter praised Matthews as “a giant” and “a legend.”

“It’s been an honor for me to work with him, to sit in here on occasion,” Kornacki said. “And I know how much you meant to him and I know how much he meant to you, and I think you’re going to miss him and I know I’m going to.”

Matthews announced his resignation at the very beginning of his program, “Hardball,” on Monday after he was slammed for his belligerent interview with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) last week on the subject of Michael Bloomberg’s alleged misogynistic comments. Several days after the interview, GQ Magazine writer Laura Bassett wrote a column on the sexist remarks Matthews had made to her and other women.

As he was issuing his goodbye, Matthews apologized for making the comments.

“Compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay were never okay,” the host said. “Not then and certainly not today, and for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.”

Watch Kornaki below:

MSNBC reporter Steve Kornacki reacts with shock to Chris Matthews' sudden resignation: "That was a lot to take in just now" pic.twitter.com/DgB63hOsC4 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) March 3, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/HvqEVInwMW0/msnbc-steve-kornacki-shocked-chris-matthews-resignation