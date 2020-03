Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 10:09 Hits: 0

Cities and rural areas tend to vote differently. We visit communities in and around Charlotte, N.C., and find that voters in each place feel that they live a world apart from their neighbors.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/03/811504602/the-deep-divide-between-urban-and-rural-voters?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics