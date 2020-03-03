Paul Krugman Is 'Extremely Nervous' About The Economics Of Coronavirus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020

Paul Krugman appeared on CNN's New Day to talk about the potential effects of coronavirus on the U.S. economy. "What do you think the economic impact or how much of an economic impact do you think the coronavirus will have?" John Berman asked. "Okay. We're still waiting to get a sense of epidemiology, just how bad is this. People have gamed out pandemic scenarios. They are ugly. They may be especially ugly right now, because I've been saying for a while I don't know what the next bump in the road is but I know the shock absorbers are shot. We have no room to cut interest rates, Europeans have no room to cut interest rates, the normal policy offset to a shock isn't there. I have to say, this is a way bigger shock than anything I saw coming down the pike," Krugman said. Berman asked what he means by saying we don't have as many tools in the toolbox as we did in 2008. "In 2008, we had interest rates that were on the order of 5%. That meant you could do the standard -- in a standard recession, the Fed cut interest rates by 5 percentage points," Krugman said.

