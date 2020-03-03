Mika And Joe Poke Trump Over His Obvious Fear Of Facing Joe Biden

Articles

Morning Joe poked fun at Trump's seeming panic over Joe Biden's rising primary success. Trump was in Charlotte, North Carolina last night, one of the states that votes today. "Here's the political analyst in chief," Mika said. It's being rigged against, it is sad, being rigged against crazy Bernie. Crazy Bernie is going to go crazy, crazy. I think crazy Bernie will be more crazy when he sees what they're doing. I called it a long time ago. "Joe, he seems rattled. Just looking at his tweets, going after Bloomberg and Biden, going after the press, he is trying to bring up old videos, you know, concocting ways the candidates look like they've said something terrible. I mean, there is an all-on onslaught to take on the emerging candidate," Mika said. "You know, we talked about this for some time, Mika, it is fascinating how much Donald Trump fears, is petrified politically of Joe Biden," Scarborough said.

