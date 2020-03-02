Harry Reid Endorses Joe Biden&#8217;s Presidential Bid

Articles

The Nevada political powerhouse and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) announced Monday that he was backing former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency, adding a weighty endorsement hours before 14 states vote for the Democratic nominee on Tuesday.

“President Donald Trump has done unspeakable damage to our country, our institutions and the rule of law,” Reid said in a statement. “Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency. That candidate is Joe Biden.”

Reid declined to endorse a candidate before the Nevada caucuses last month, saying he preferred to “stay out of it.”

“I want the caucus to go unhindered by anything that I’m doing wrong,” Reid said.

Sanders ended up winning the state in a landslide.

But two days after Biden won the next and last of the four early voting states, South Carolina, in his own lopsided victory Saturday, Reid was ready to weigh in.

“Joe Biden’s strength of character and deep experience stand in the starkest contrast to Trump’s amorality, corruption and utter incompetence,” he said in his statement.

“Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion. I believe Biden is best able to defeat Donald Trump and enact the policies we all care about.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) also dropped out Monday and plans to endorse Biden. Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out Sunday, and CNN and Reuters reported Monday that he too is planning to endorse Biden, citing sourced close to the campaign.

