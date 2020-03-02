Supreme Court Will Hear Challenge To Affordable Care Act This Fall

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 22:00 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will hear a challenge from Republican states to the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate, the court's third whack at the law. It will hear the case in October or November, likely before the election, but will be unlikely to hand down a decision until 2021. Democratic state legislatures and the House of Representatives, which are defending the law, asked for expedited consideration, while the challenging states, led by Texas and backed by Trump's Department of Justice, wanted a delay while a 5th Circuit Court judge reconsidered his decision from last fall that struck down the entire law.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/supreme-court-will-hear-challenge