Democratic Presidential Contenders Face Grueling Super Tuesday Test

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her presidential campaign Monday and was expected to endorse former vice president Joe Biden.  Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg is also endorsing Biden after dropping out of the race yesterday (Sunday).  The shifting alliances come as the battle for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination reaches a new level of intensity on Tuesday, when 14 states around the country hold primaries.  Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is favored in several of the states on Super Tuesday, but Biden is hoping his victory in South Carolina on Saturday will give his campaign a shot of momentum heading into the Tuesday primaries.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has a preview of the Tuesday voting from Washington.

