Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 03:09 Hits: 4

President Trump will meet Tuesday with Republicans on both sides of a looming surveillance fight as lawmakers have deadlocked about how to handle soon-to-expire intelligence programs. A White House official told The Hill that the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/485624-trump-to-meet-with-republicans-amid-deadlocked-surveillance-fight