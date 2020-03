Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 23:50 Hits: 1

The news organizations will be limited to 100 Chinese employees in the U.S. The State Department says the move is aimed at ending restrictions on U.S. journalists working in China.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

