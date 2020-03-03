Pence's COVID-19 Task Force Is Missing Something

Articles

Tuesday, 03 March 2020

Not much to add to this: This is a critical moment in American policy-making and not a single woman is at the table. That’s despite the fact that women are the health care future: They account for the majority of epidemiologists, make up the majority of doctors under 44 and outnumber men at med school. https://t.co/zm1gf4CwRp — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) March 1, 2020 Where are the women? Where are Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director CDC?Dr. Leandris Liburd, Assoc Dir, Office of Minority Health? Dr.Robin Ikeda, Associate Director for Policy & Strategy CDC? Dr. Katherine Daniel, Deputy Director for Public Health Service? — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 1, 2020 Not a surprise, since "being in a room with a woman" is allegedly a no-no for the so-called Vice President.

