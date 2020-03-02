Warren faces challenge from Sanders in home state despite financial backing

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 22:08 Hits: 1

Senator Elizabeth Warren

After failing to make headway in key early primary states, polls suggest that despite receiving the most campaign cash from Massachusetts donors, Sen. Elizabeth Warren could lose her home state to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Super Tuesday.

Warren received almost $10.3 million in statewide contributions , more than double the $4.2 million Sanders received there through the end of January.

Warren was projected to win Massachusetts until mid-February when Sanders’ performance in early contests boosted his chances, according to FiveThirtyEight ’s average of polls. It now suggests Sanders is polling at 26.6 percent with Warren over five points behind.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Mike Bloomberg are each polling at around 12 percent.

Among the remaining Democratic presidential candidates, Biden received about $2.6 million from Massachusetts residents. Former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who both dropped out of the race this week, received over $3.6 million and $1 million respectively from the state.

Middlesex County doled out the largest contributions for the frontrunning presidential candidates, giving almost $2.9 million to Warren and over $1.5 million to Sanders. Buttgieg was a close third at $1.3 million.

However, Sanders received the highest contributions in Bristol, Worcester and Franklin counties. Sanders has campaigned aggressively in Massachusetts including addressing a rally of an estimated 13,000 supporters in Boston over the weekend. It was a part of Berniepalooza a four-day music and canvassing festival held in Worcester County. Meanwhile, Warren campaigned in South Carolina until the state’s primary on Saturday, before moving to other Super Tuesday states including Arkansas and Texas.

“I know that Massachusetts is a very progressive state and progressive ideas are very popular. And so I’m sure that’s why Bernie is campaigning there,” Warren said in South Carolina on Saturday.

Sanders’ campaign page spent $158,000 on Facebook ads in the last 90 days while Warren spent around $145,500, according to Facebook ’s ad library. Bloomberg spent the most on Facebook ads in Massachusetts at more than $2 million.

Meanwhile, Persist PAC , a super PAC that won’t disclose its donors until after Super Tuesday, has spent $14.8 million backing Warren and ran ads in Massachusetts.

Warren has been a senator from Massachusetts since 2012, but hasn’t predicted she’ll win her home state.

“Look, I’m out here making my case to everybody all across the nation and I’m so deeply grateful to the people in my home state who helped me beat an incumbent Republican back in 2012,” Warren said during an interview with CBS News .



