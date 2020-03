Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 20:59 Hits: 5

With concern growing about the spread of the coronavirus, officials in a number of Super Tuesday states are taking extra precautions to assure voters that it's safe to go to the polls.

(Image credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/811323562/coronavirus-and-super-tuesday-voting-its-touchy?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics