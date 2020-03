Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 21:18 Hits: 6

The Transportation Security Administration quietly announced a hiring and overtime freeze through late April. Agency watchdogs and travel businesses worry it will create long lines at airports.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/811338166/hiring-freeze-at-tsa-raises-risk-of-long-airport-delays-during-spring-break?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics