Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

Unlike postcard mountain resort towns, or Denver's booming, high-tech corridor, Pueblo is Colorado's faded industrial relic. But it's finding ways to grow into its next chapter.

(Image credit: Kevin J. Beaty for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/809843346/steel-city-no-more-pueblo-reinvents-itself-and-its-politics?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics