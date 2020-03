Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

For the first time in U.S. history, the federal government is trying to count most households through the Internet for the once-a-decade census, but the rollout has been fraught with risks.

(Image credit: Amr Alfiky/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/807913222/despite-cybersecurity-risks-and-last-minute-changes-the-2020-census-goes-online?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics