Congressional Super Tuesday, Blue America Style

Not every state holding presidential primaries Tuesday is also holding congressional primaries. But the two biggies-- California and Texas-- are. Both these states are polling strongly for Bernie. The CNN poll for California that was released Friday shows Bernie in the top slot with 35% (up 15 points since December) and Elizabeth Warren in second with 14%. Conservatives Biden, Bloomberg and Mayo Pete combined don't have as much support as Bernie. In Texas, the new CNN poll, also shows Bernie with tremendous momentum and in the top spot-- 29%, up 14 points since December. Biden has been sinking from 35% in December to 20% now, the closest of anyone to Bernie. But for Bernie to be able to pass his ambitious agenda-- an agenda that has driven so many of us to Bernie (and Elizabeth)-- he's going to need more progressives in Congress. There are men and women running for House seats who are campaigning on Medicare-for-All, the Green New Deal, free state college, criminal justice, peace, etc.

