First They Cut The Safety Rules On Oil Rigs. Then They Covered Up Objections To Cutting The Rules.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 13:11 Hits: 1

Offshore oil rigs are among the most dangerous places to work. The roughnecks who work on the rigs are often dealing with heavy objects, high pressures, suspended weights, oil, grease, heat, water—everything that makes for a difficult work environment. Then they do it in an often isolated environment, frequently under the kind of pressure that comes from a tight schedule. So safety rules on rigs are especially important, and especially strict. Except … not any more. Because Scott Angelle, a Louisiana state commissioner who Donald Trump put in charge of the entire Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, overhauled those rules to put profits ahead of safety. And when engineers on his staff pointed out the problems, he took action—to cover up their complaints. As The Wall Street Journal reports, Angelle made changes that included reducing the need for oil companies to test critical safety gear. Even more frightening, Angelle changed rules that had been put in place following the BP disaster and required close supervision of the pressure at the well head. Instead Angelle, who the Journal describes as “a friend of the oil industry,” adopted wholesale new safety proposals that had come from the industry itself.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/first-they-cut-safety-rules-oil-rigs-then