Fox Friends Toadies To Trump At The Expense Of Viewers' Health

Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

Fox & Friends deemed it more important to make Trump look good by validating his "Coronavirus a hoax" lie – and to demonize Democrats - than to make sure Americans get potentially life-saving information. The coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to more than 30 countries, killed nearly 3,000 and sickened more than 84,000, including more than 60 cases in the U.S. The first American death was reported as I was writing this. But Crybaby-in-Chief Trump portrays himself as the real victim. He said Friday night: TRUMP: One of my people came up to me and said, "Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn't work out too well." They couldn't do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It's all turning. They lost. It's all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax. Saturday morning, the Pavlovian lickspittles on Fox & Friends, only seemed to have Trump’s wellbeing in mind. Never mind that the coronavirus is deadliest for older people, which is the Fox demographic.

