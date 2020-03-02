The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Insists His Rallies Are 'Very Safe' From Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has insisted that there is no danger of contracting the coronavirus at his campaign rallies. The president made the remarks at the White House on Monday morning, according to a pool report. “I think it’s very safe,” Trump said of his campaign events. Trump asked about safety of attending campaign rallies amid virus spread: "I think it's very safe." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 2, 2020 “I think it’s very safe," President Trump says when asked if it is safe to hold a campaign rally amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/66GbJM569G — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 2, 2020 The president also indicated that he would press the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate development of a vaccine for the virus known as COVID-19.

