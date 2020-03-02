The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pick Your Own Super Tuesday Winners And Watch The Race Change

We’re letting you be the boss of our Democratic primary forecast. Decide what happens in these 15 contests and see how candidates’ odds change.
By Nate Silver, Aaron Bycoffe, Ella Koeze and Julia Wolfe


Pick a winner
Pick the winner in one of the contests below. (You’re limited to the top five candidates because, as you’ll soon learn, the 10,000 model simulations you start with can run out fast.)

The simulations where another candidate wins that state are thrown out, and each candidate’s odds of winning a majority of pledged delegates are adjusted.

Pick more winners!
Keep picking winners and see what your choices would mean for the rest of the primary. Good luck!

Choose how Super Tuesday goes
Share of simulations where candidate wins that state
0%
100
« Fewer delegates
More delegates »
SANDERS
BIDEN
BLOOMBERG
WARREN
KLOBUCHAR
Calif.
Texas
N.C.
Va.
Mass.
Minn.
Colo.
Tenn.
Ala.
Okla.
Ark.
Utah
Maine
Vt.
American Samoa
… and see how the race might end
Share of available simulations in which each candidate wins a majority of pledged delegates by the end of the primary season

Read more https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/super-tuesday/

