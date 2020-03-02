Klobuchar Ends Campaign And Plans To Endorse Biden On Eve Of Super Tuesday

Articles

Monday, 02 March 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced Monday that she is suspending her Democratic presidential campaign and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar’s campaign told the Associated Press Monday that she plans to join Biden at his rally in Dallas, Texas, on the eve of Super Tuesday.

Last month, Klobuchar finished third place in the New Hampshire primary, but was unable to replicate that success in any other Democratic nominating contest.

Klobuchar is the second midwestern moderate to drop out in two days: Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who eked out a victory in Iowa, also left the race over the weekend. He has not yet announced an endorsement.

“The race is going to shift more toward the midwest and the northeast in the coming weeks,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabator’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics told TPM. “Biden, based on Iowa and new Hampshire, did really poorly in the two examples of that region. Anything that can help him get higher in those places is helpful to him.”

Klobuchar’s withdrawal comes on the heels of her cancellation of a rally scheduled in her home state of Minnesota Sunday night after Black Lives Matter protesters took over the stage on behalf of Myon Burrell, whom Klobuchar prosecuted for murder.

