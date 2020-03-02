If Only The Trump Administration Was Competent Enough For This Crisis

Articles

The Trump administration, as you might expect, was completely unprepared for the coronavirus, despite having weeks to get ready. After all, John Bolton fired all the experts and Trump cut the CDC's pandemic funding. And the CDC refused to test people who don't meet a limited frame of symptoms. It's almost as if they thought keeping the numbers down would stabilize the stock market! Now they're permitting testing, but the number of tests being sent out are nowhere near enough: The FDA announced Saturday that testing for the coronavirus would be greatly expanded in the U.S., giving laboratories and hospitals around the country the go-ahead to conduct tests that had until now been severely limited to those analyzed by the CDC https://t.co/HDZC4uwGct — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 2, 2020 Meanwhile, in the civilized world, South Korea is offering drive-through testing: South Korea launches 'drive-thru' coronavirus testing facilities as demand soars | The Japan Times https://t.co/4jhoMLDTFd

