Stupid ABC Caves To Meaningless James O'Keefe Smear

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:16 Hits: 2

[Above: video from 2017 showing a failed James O'Keefe scam.] Journalists on Wednesday condemned ABC News for its suspension of David Wright, a 20-year veteran political correspondent, after reviewing an undercover video in which Wright spoke openly about his personal political views and his objections to some of the network's coverage. The video was released Wednesday morning by the right-wing organization Project Veritas, which has targeted a number of media organizations in an effort to prove that they are biased against Republicans and President Donald Trump. In the video, Wright and his colleague, producer Andy Fies, expressed what one critic viewed as "generic conventional wisdom" about corporate news coverage of Washington, D.C. and political campaigns. The two journalists did not appear to know they were being filmed.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/stupid-abc-caves-meaningless-james-okeefe