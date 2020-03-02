Mike Pompeo Offers Only Vague Answers On Taliban Peace Deal

Articles

The United States has just signed a very tentative peace deal with the Taliban, which if successful, will remove all American troops from Afghanistan. That's a very big deal and you would think the US Secretary of State would have all of the details about the agreement well in hand before announcing the agreement, right? Any step taken by any American leader for peace is a good thing, however... The Trump administration has been incompetent in so many foreign and domestic theaters like North Korea and the coronavirus press conference. They're also headed up by a compulsive liar. It's essential to check out what they've agreed to. And it appears there's hardly any real agreements between our sides, especially when the Afghanistan government was not included in the talks. Margaret Brennan on CBS's Face The Nation asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to explain elements of the peace deal. As usual, Mike Pompeo provided no concrete information, but handed out vague assurances and proclamations. Already a major point of hard-line contention is the alleged agreement to release 5000 Taliban prisoners.

