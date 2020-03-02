The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Are Texas Democrats Heading Into Super Tuesday Ready for a Socialist Presidential Candidate?

The Southern U.S. state of Texas is known as the "Lone Star State" because of its history as an Independent Republic.  But will it hold up to its history of being a solid conservative state or are Texans increasingly accepting of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described socialist with a huge, costly agenda, as the Democratic nominee to beat President Donald Trump in November?  We sent VOA's Carolyn Presutti to traditional Texas locations to find out who will share Super Tuesday's second largest prize of 228 delegates.

https://www.voanews.com/episode/are-texas-democrats-heading-super-tuesday-ready-socialist-presidential-candidate-4208421

