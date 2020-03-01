Biden Goes After Sanders During His Sunday Morning South Carolina Victory Lap

Articles

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared rejuvenated and ready for Super Tuesday the day after his major win in the South Carolina primary Saturday evening.

Throughout his appearances on Sunday morning TV shows, Biden made it clear that his focus is to revive his campaign in the midst of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) frontrunner status in the Democratic presidential primary thus far.

Unlike Biden, Sanders hesitated to say that he’s in a “two-man race” with the former VP during a Sunday morning interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Here’s how Biden spent his Sunday morning taking aim at Sanders:

Biden says Sanders’ “controversial” positions would lead to a big loss for Democrats

After telling MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that Sanders’ win would lead the Democratic party to a big loss, Biden argued that the Vermont senator’s positions are “very controversial.”

“So there’s a lot of talk,” Biden said. “We’re getting down now, everybody’s going to look at Bernie’s record as closely as they’ve looked at mine over the last five months, and I think they’re going to see some stark differences in where we stand.”

Watch Biden’s remarks on MSNBC below:

Biden slams Sanders for outspending him

After reiterating that Democrats will lose big in November if Sanders is the nominee and that there’s “a stark choice,” Biden hit Sanders for outspending him after the Vermont senator raised $46.5 million last month during an interview on ABC News.

Biden pointed out that Sanders “outspent me 10-1 or beyond that” before saying that the Democratic frontrunner will win California on Super Tuesday.

Biden added that he has to win in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida and that he thinks he will “do very well in those states” despite being unable to “spend the kind of money [Sanders] has or put together.”

Watch Biden’s remarks on ABC News below:

Biden claims Sanders can’t run as a Democratic socialist and expect to win

Although he told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he would support Sanders if he’s the nominee, Biden argued that a Sanders nomination would “make it very difficult down ballot.”

“This is no secret to anybody, you can’t run as an independent socialist, now a Democratic socialist, and expect to do well in states we have to win like North Carolina, like Georgia, like Florida, like Texas, like Pennsylvania, et cetera,” Biden said. “Look, I believe that if I’m on the top of the ticket, we’ll win back the Senate and will keep the House.”

Biden added that doesn’t know if Sanders was “invited in” during the 2018 midterm elections “not because he’s a bad guy, but he comes from a different perspective.”

“Look, the people aren’t looking for revolution, they’re looking for results,” Biden said.

Watch Biden’s remarks on Fox News below:

Biden argues that “enthusiasm” among younger and minority voters for Sanders doesn’t translate to a win

When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper why he believes he can beat Sanders, who holds “enthusiasm” among young people and minority groups nationally, Biden laughed and touted his win in the South Carolina primary.

“I think that enthusiasm does not necessarily translate into votes,” Biden said. “You saw more people voted yesterday in South Carolina, I’m told, than I think in the primary — than any other time, the largest turnout. And I won every single solitary county, every single solitary county.”

Biden said that his win in South Carolina “doesn’t mean that holds for every state” before repeating his line that “people aren’t looking for revolution” because “they’re looking for results.”

Watch Biden’s remarks on CNN below:

