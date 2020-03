Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 23:18 Hits: 6

The 38-year-old rose from being mayor of a midsize Indiana city to mounting a serious Democratic presidential run. He was the first openly gay candidate to win delegates in a presidential race.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/01/802023529/pete-buttigieg-suspends-presidential-bid?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics