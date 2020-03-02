Trump Does A Yelp Review On Twitter For A MAGA Restaurant

Articles

America is on the brink of a coronavirus pandeimic, and Donald Trump's main focus continues to be his Twitter feed. Sunday morning he spit out this craptastic review of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona: The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020 FOX News also gave them free advertising in their Sunday morning news block in the clip above. Why, you ask? Because the owners are reportedly facing "backlash" for being Trump supporters. And by backlash, they mean their customers have decided to boycott their restaurant. They are also upset that people on social media are posting not nice things on Facebook and Google reviews.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/donald-trump-does-yelp-review-twitter-maga