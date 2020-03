Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 11:37 Hits: 2

The former vice president won by nearly 30 points in South Carolina, giving him a big claim to being the principal alternative to Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

(Image credit: Gerald Herbert/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/01/810813892/4-takeaways-from-joe-bidens-big-win-in-south-carolina?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics