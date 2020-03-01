Members Of Historically Black Church Turn Their Backs As Michael Bloomberg Speaks About 'Bloody Sunday'

Articles

Parishioners at a historically black church in Selma, Alabama protested Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as his spoke on Sunday. The protest occurred while Bloomberg was speaking about the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma. While introducing Bloomberg, Rev. Harry L. Seawright noted that the former New York mayor had initially declined an invitation to speak at the church because he said he was too busy trying to defeat President Donald Trump. View photos and video of the protest from Twitter below. Today is the 'Bloody Sunday' commemoration in Selma.Participating by walking across the bridge: Biden, Bloomberg, Warren, Klobuchar and Buttigieg.NOT participating but campaigning in CA? Sanders.(even Steyer, who's dropped out is in Selma)https://t.co/GrjKJpwyfs — Gary Armstrong (@vanityman) March 1, 2020 Michael Bloomberg, architect and godfather of Stop-and-Frisk, being in Selma, AL this morning makes me want to VOMIT.

