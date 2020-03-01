Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Articles

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, a key preference vote in the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Biden says he can forge a national coalition to beat President Donald Trump, but he faces tough contests in 14 states this week on Super Tuesday. Mike O’Sullivan reports, the race is tightening after businessman Tom Steyer withdrew late Saturday.

