The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, a key preference vote in the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.  Biden says he can forge a national coalition to beat President Donald Trump, but he faces tough contests in 14 states this week on Super Tuesday.  Mike O’Sullivan reports, the race is tightening after businessman Tom Steyer withdrew late Saturday.

 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-wins-south-carolina-primary-4208296

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version