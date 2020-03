Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 12:41 Hits: 3

NPR political correspondent Mara Liasson discusses the results from Saturday's primary in South Carolina and looks ahead to Super Tuesday, where 14 more states will vote.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/01/810873441/politics-chat-super-tuesday-is-next-in-election-2020?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics