Trump Plays The Fool At CPAC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 17:18 Hits: 5

Mercedes Schlapp really wanted Fox News to play a clip of Trump from his CPAC speech as the South Carolina Democratic Primary was unfolding. Trump's speech was not about policy or issues, but one of high buffoonery and imbecilic nonsense. And of course Fox News obliged because Trump was attacking Mike Bloomberg in his usual juvenile fashion. Former Trump official and the wife to the always odious Matt Schlapp (who organizes CPAC), Mercedes "Mercy" Schlapp, joined Bret Baier and Fox News' coverage of the Democratic South Carolina Primary Saturday night where Trump always has to take center stage. Bret Baier is supposed to be Fox News' premiere straight news man, but instead of steering the discussion forward a a reporter, he acquiesced and joined in the hijinks. As she laughed, Baier, "All right we gotta show it -- we have this tape --" Schlapp said, "It's too good, it's too good." Baier explains that Trump was discussing Elizabeth Warren going after Mike Bloomberg during one of their debates. "And this is what happened," he said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-plays-fool-cpac