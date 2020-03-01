The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Steve Bannon: Even Michelle Obama Would Lose In 2020 Because Pandemic 'Is Trump's Churchill Moment'

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon predicted on Sunday that President Donald Trump will win reelection because of his handling of the coronavirus. Bannon made the remarks on Fox News after host Maria Bartiromo asked about the Democratic presidential primary. According to the former White House adviser, black voters in the Democratic Party are "not buying" Sen. Bernie Sanders' candidacy. "They're not buying the socialism," he opined. "They're not buying the radicalism, they're not buying the revolution. These are very practical, pragmatic people." "They are going to try to steal the nomination from Bernie again," Bannon continued. "That's why I think many Bernie supporters will come to President Trump at the end of the day." After Bannon theorized that Hillary Clinton might make a last-minute run for president, Bartiromo suggested Democrats might pick Michelle Obama at a contested convention. Bannon replied: "I think if they go to the convention and they're desperate and Bernie is way behind Donald Trump, the Obamas and the Clintons will look for any alternative to try to defeat president Trump." "This is Trump's Churchill moment," he added. "He's got to bring the country together, which he's doing. He's got to confront not just the virus, but the economic contagion that's coming out of China... He does that, you don't need to worry about 2020."

