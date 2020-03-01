Rep. Clyburn: Jaime Harrison Is A 'Great Candidate'

Articles

It turns out Clyburn takes a little bit of credit for Harrison’s candidacy. Clyburn explained to Joy Reid that he met Harrison as an 11th grader and knew even then Graham’s future challenger would make a terrific politician. “He called me and asked would I come and install him the new president of his honor society,” Clyburn recollected. He was so impressed by Harrison’s moxie, “I said this is a young man I'm going to hold on to. And he will make a great candidate.” During MSNBC’s coverage of the South Carolina primary, Clyburn was part of a discussion about the importance of down-ballot races, particularly Harrison’s. Reid’s other guests, LaTosha Brown and Anton Gunn, noted that it’s important to focus on what black voters care about beyond just beating Donald Trump. Gunn said black women, especially married black women, are “the top barometer” of the election. From what he hears, “health care is critical” to them. Thousands of South Carolinians who would otherwise have health insurance under the Affordable Care Act have none because the state did not expand Medicaid, he said. “That's why it's important for these down ballot races because you might have a great president, whoever that president may be, but if you don't have a House and a Senate, nothing will get done,” Gunn continued.

