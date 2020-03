Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 22:13 Hits: 6

It's primary day in South Carolina and there's a lot at stake for all the Democratic presidential candidates, but especially for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/29/810786795/biden-hopes-south-carolina-primary-will-re-energize-his-campaign?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics