Wisconsin Appeals Court Rejects Voter Purge Targeting More Than 200,000 People

Saturday, 29 February 2020

Voting rights advocates applauded a Wisconsin appeals court ruling Friday which is set to stop a voter purge from going forward—sparing more than 200,000 people from having their names removed from voter lists. A three-judge panel unanimously rejected a lawsuit filed by conservative law group Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty arguing that the voter purge of about 209,000 should go forward ahead of the 2020 election. The decision represented "good news for democracy for all," tweeted Mary Kay Henry, president of the SEIU. Good news for democracy for all!https://t.co/TdBNBhLae6 — Mary Kay Henry (@MaryKayHenry) February 28, 2020 The voter purge was put on hold last month while the 4th District Court of Appeals considered the case.

