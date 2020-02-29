Rep.John Garamendi Did Not Take Kindly To Don Jr.'s Accusations About Coronavirus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 23:32 Hits: 5

Donald Trump Jr.'s despicable characterization of the Democrats' and media response to the coronavirus outbreak has made it back to the ears of one Rep. John Garamendi, of California. He did not take kindly to Junior's accusations that Dems were rooting for Americans to sick and die because it might make his criminal grifter psycho-dad-in-chief look bad. Hallie Jackson caught up with him and asked him for a response. JACKSON: When you look at the discussion around coronavirus as it exists in the politics sphere, Donald Trump Jr. was on this morning and suggested, or said outright that Democrats are taking a pandemic, seemingly hoping, and I quote, it comes here to kill millions of people so it can end the president's streak of winning. He called that a new level of sickness. I want to give you a chance to respond to that comment from Don Jr.. REP. GARAMENDI: He should not be near me when he says that. JACKSON: Why not?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/garamendi