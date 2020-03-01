Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020

As soon as the results started coming in news outlets like the AP, CNN, NBC, and ABC News announced that Joe Biden had won the South Carolina Democratic primary. We will see how the rest of the state shakes out as the night unfolds in regards to the delegates, but Super Tuesday looms large for all the candidates. Biden said, "Let me talk directly to Democrats across America . Especially those voting on super Tuesday." "This is the moment to choose the path forward for our party ---- The decisions Democrats make all across America the next few days will determine what this party stands for, what we believe, and what we'll get done," he said.

