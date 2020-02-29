The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First Death From Coronirus In US Confirmed By Washington Health Department

One person who was infected with COVID-19, aka the coronavirus, in Washington state has died, the Washington Department of Health reported on Saturday.

Jamie Nixon, the department’s public information officer, confirmed the death to TPM over the phone.

President Donald Trump announced in a press conference that the patient, whom he described as a “medically high-risk patient in her late 50s,” had passed away overnight, and that four other patients were “very ill.”

He told reporters that more cases of the virus in the U.S. are “likely,” but that “healthy individuals should be able to fully recover.”

“So healthy people, if you’re healthy, you will probably go through a process, and you’ll be fine,” Trump said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

