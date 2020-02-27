Trump Shocked The Flu Can Be Deadly

Articles

During Wednesday's press conference on the coronavirus Donald Trump was genuinely shocked when he suddenly found out that the flu actually kills thousands of people a year. I mean, I have no words for this. Even as an ordinary citizen, most Americans understand that the flu kills thousands of people a year - especially the elderly. And in recent years some of the strains have been very dangerous. But since there's a possible pandemic occurring, I guess Trump finally went to an actual briefing on the subject with actual experts from CDC. And as he was finally listening to something other than Fox News and Lou Dobbs wax poetic about his awesomeness, someone must have brought up the severity of the flu In comparison to what might happen with the coronavirus. I can't explain how uneducated and myopic his words were when he said this:

