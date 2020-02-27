Trump Gives Bananas Press Conference About Coronavirus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 2

Donald Trump is an idiot and his stupidity is going to infect more than just his MAGA Cult. He had a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and possible coming pandemic and spent half the time double-talking (yes, it may be really bad but it also is basically like the flu) and the other half hosting a mini MAGA rally, filled with gripes about Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democrats. The best part was when he was repeatedly asked about the stock market dropping close to 2000 points since Monday. In his convoluted answer, he actually blamed the Democrats and their late Tuesday debate for the drop in the stock market that happened on Monday and Tuesday - BEFORE the debate. So, are we in a time machine? Did the stock market predict what would happen? Or did the Democrats have nothing to do with the stock market fall? Duh, we know the answer. IT IS ALWAYS THE DEMOCRATS' FAULT. I am actually surprised he didn't blame Crooked Hillary's emails and Barack Obama's SPYING. Twitter had thoughts: Paul Lidicul had this idea (before the press conference)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trump-gives-bananas-press-conference-about