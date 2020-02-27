Azar Refuses To Assure Congress That Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Affordable

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020

Ain't life grand, when there's a potential pandemic on our doorstep, but those in power can at least find ways to get rich from it at the expense of the nation's citizenry? Illinois' Rep. Jan Schakowsky was questioning Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about our response and preparedness for the impending rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. She asked him to affirm that a vaccine, when developed, "for sure, would be affordable for anyone who needs it." Reasonable, right? Well, slow down, there, tiger. Not when there's a buck to be made! Haven't you ever heard of price gouging? This is AMERICA, DAMMIT! AZAR: We would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can't control that price, because we need the private sector to invest. The priority is to get vaccines and therapeutics. Price controls won't get us there. In case anyone's forgotten, Azar was the president of Eli Lilly, a member of the board of directors of a pharmaceutical lobby group, and ran a strategist/consultant firm to the biotech and healthcare industries. https://t.co/jgfHeDXlWu — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 27, 2020

