Rudy Giuliani Caught On Hot Phone Again: 'I Have Five Friends Left'

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 15:54 Hits: 2

I guess having the persona of an unraveling spool of magma while spewing insane Trump propaganda does have some consequences after all. After all Rudy helped orchestrate his own shadow-US government and participated in Trump's plan to force Ukraine to investigate the Biden's to help Donald's reelection campaign by withholding congressionally approved military aid. This result? Trump was impeached. Is it only a matter of time before Trump throws him under the bus as well? While Giuliani is being investigated by SDNY, he's suddenly off our TV screens. But he still giving interviews to New York Daily News reporters and forgetting to hang up the phone. Rudy was discussing former New York Gov. Pataki's upcoming book, in which Pataki alleges (as many have) that Rudy tried to get him to call off the 2001 mayoral election so he could remain in office in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. “There were people who wanted me to do it,” Giuliani told The News, still aware he was on the phone. “I thought about it for two days, but I never asked him to do it. I never made the decision to do it.” Then, Giuliani said he had to hang up because he was about to board a flight. “I’m heading to LA, I’m heading to LA,” he said.

