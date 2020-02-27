Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bashes Pence As Coronavirus Czar: 'Literally Does Not Believe In Science'

Articles

Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020

Trump has put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of handling the response to the coronavirus. Are you scared yet? You should be. Because Pence has already proven he does not value the opinions of the CDC or health officials when it comes to containing the spread of a virus. As governor of Indiana, Pence masterminded cancelling a free-needle program for addicts in the state. AIDS cases exploded. And now he's going to bring his clenched butt cheeks morality scolding to the Coronavirus panic? AOC nailed it via Twitter. Mike Pence literally does not believe in science.It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic.This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have. https://t.co/NhMPOusOWm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

