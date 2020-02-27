Trump's Running US Like Bush Ran Iraq. What Could Go Wrong?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 17:03 Hits: 2

Remember when President George W. Bush sent swarms of Americans to reestablish Iraqi civil society? As The Washington Post's Rajiv Chandasekaran noted at the time, they didn't do a very good job, for obvious reasons. After the fall of Saddam Hussein’s government in April 2003, the opportunity to participate in the U.S.-led effort to reconstruct Iraq attracted professionals, Arabic-speaking academics, development specialists and war-zone adventurers. But they had to get past Jim O’Beirne’s Pentagon office before going to Baghdad. To pass muster with O’Beirne, a political appointee, applicants didn’t need to be experts in the Middle East or in postconflict reconstruction. They did need, however, to be a member of the Republican Party. O’Beirne’s staff posed blunt questions about domestic politics: Did you vote for George W. Bush in 2000? Do you support the way the president is fighting the war on terror? Two people said they were even asked their views on Roe v. Wade.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/coalition-provisional-authority-domestic