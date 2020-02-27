The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Oh, Never Mind Then: Joe Scarborough Is 'Comforted' By Trump's Virus Presser

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

The Morning Joe crew was at it again, stroking Trump's wafer-thin ego and coming this close to resurrecting the tired, pathetic question, "Gee, is THIS the day Trump becomes presidential?" Praising his performance at the press conference yesterday, and congratulating him on his choice of location — the BRIEFING Room! Huzzah! — Joe Scarborough whispered his gentle mitigation of the praise by sheepishly admitting he was grading on a slight curve. He then went so far as to say he was pleased and "actually comforted" by Trump's actions and words. Skip the handwashing, kids, Joe Scarborough feels just fine.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/oh-never-mind-then-joe-scarborough

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version