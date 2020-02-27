Oh, Never Mind Then: Joe Scarborough Is 'Comforted' By Trump's Virus Presser

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020

The Morning Joe crew was at it again, stroking Trump's wafer-thin ego and coming this close to resurrecting the tired, pathetic question, "Gee, is THIS the day Trump becomes presidential?" Praising his performance at the press conference yesterday, and congratulating him on his choice of location — the BRIEFING Room! Huzzah! — Joe Scarborough whispered his gentle mitigation of the praise by sheepishly admitting he was grading on a slight curve. He then went so far as to say he was pleased and "actually comforted" by Trump's actions and words. Skip the handwashing, kids, Joe Scarborough feels just fine.

